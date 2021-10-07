BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells $16,230.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $16,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard W. Loving also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $17,349.00.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

