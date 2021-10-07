Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMER. WBB Securities lifted their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 140.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

