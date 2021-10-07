Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.08 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

