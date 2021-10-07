Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 637 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $12,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $535,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

