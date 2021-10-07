Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Rises By 35.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISEM opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

