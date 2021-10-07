Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTRC stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Dakota Territory Resource has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

