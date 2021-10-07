Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

