NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri Buys 5,000 Shares

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

