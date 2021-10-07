XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,444 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -177.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

