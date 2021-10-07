XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

