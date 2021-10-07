Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $111.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

