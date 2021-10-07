ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

ACMR stock opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $86,294,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $21,019,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

