Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 139.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of -105.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,163,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,745,414.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $78,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

