Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

EQC stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

