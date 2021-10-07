Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 22,440 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,496,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

