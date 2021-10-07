Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,400 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.