Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.55. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

