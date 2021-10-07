Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,491 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,803 shares of company stock valued at $64,539,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

