Bank of Nova Scotia Has $683,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Garmin were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $156.29 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

