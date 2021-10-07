1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 10,835.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 170,241 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

