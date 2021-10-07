Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,414 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.42% of Avnet worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,326,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Avnet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

AVT opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

