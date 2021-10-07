The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 37,160 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $585,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,550 shares of company stock worth $8,670,619. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

