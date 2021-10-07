Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

