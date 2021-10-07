Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,954 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after buying an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.