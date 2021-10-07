Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.05% of Radius Health worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

