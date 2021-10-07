Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1,678.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Black Knight by 2,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 378,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

