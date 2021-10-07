Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $541,000 Position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 148,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 17 Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 255,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YQ opened at $0.85 on Thursday. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YQ. Bank of America lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

