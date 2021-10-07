Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $23,695,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 39.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 261,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

