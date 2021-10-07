Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.66% of Plexus worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

