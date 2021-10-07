Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 61,963 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

