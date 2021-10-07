Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.