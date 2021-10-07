Ergoteles LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of KURA opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

