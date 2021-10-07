Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.
UWM Company Profile
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.