Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

