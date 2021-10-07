Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,189 frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 30.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 35.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR opened at $42.35 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.