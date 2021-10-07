7,189 Shares in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTDR stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

