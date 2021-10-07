Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Griffon reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Griffon by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $11,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Griffon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $25.07 on Monday. Griffon has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

