Lido Advisors LLC Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $244.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $195.75 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

