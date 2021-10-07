Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

