Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DTE opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $122.14.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.
In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DTE Energy Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.