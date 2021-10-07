Lido Advisors LLC Sells 943 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

