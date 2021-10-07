Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Decreases By 19.6%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

