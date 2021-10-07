SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 89,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

SMBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

