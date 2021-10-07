DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.65.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $6,726,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,148,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,667,750. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

