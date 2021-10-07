David J. Vitale Acquires 5,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.56 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

