VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Protect America ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 63.18% of VictoryShares Protect America ETF worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

SHLD stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $7.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.86%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Protect America ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

