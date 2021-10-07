Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 320,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

