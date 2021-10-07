Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.96. Bit Digital shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 296,324 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $617.00 million, a P/E ratio of 160.29 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.