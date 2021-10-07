Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.96. Bit Digital shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 296,324 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The company has a market cap of $617.00 million, a P/E ratio of 160.29 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.
Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
