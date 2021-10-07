Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.98

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 29934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.97.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 315,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

