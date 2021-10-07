Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.42

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 1112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,471,000 after purchasing an additional 302,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

