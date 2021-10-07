Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.13

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 123015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EURN. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Euronav by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Euronav by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

