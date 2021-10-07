Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

